Representative of Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli reaches final of Eurovision 2022 (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The second semi-final of the 66th International Eurovision Song Contest 2022 was held in Turin (Italy), in which the representative of Azerbaijan Nadir Rustamli performed, Trend reports.

Nadir Rustamli's contest entry is called Fade To Black, its authors are Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub and Thomas Stengard.

The second semi-final was attended by contestants from 18 countries - Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 14. The slogan of Eurovision-2022 is the phrase The Sound of Beauty.