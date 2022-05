BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The delegation of religious figures of Georgia arrived in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city after visiting Aghdam and Fuzuli, Trend reports.

The delegation is in Azerbaijan with the organizational support of Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and representative office of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Georgia.

The delegation will get acquainted with the sights, historical and cultural monuments of the city, visit Jidir Duzu.