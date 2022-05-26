Azerbaijan continues building new road, bridge to border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads continues building a new section of the Alat-Astara-Iranian border highway and a new automobile bridge on the border, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the agency, the project covers a 3.05-kilometer section of the highway, starting from the 204th kilometer.

The road, the construction of which is carried out in accordance with the 1st technical category, will have four traffic lanes.

The work is carried out taking into account the complex geological conditions in the construction area.

Currently, the laying of the road base is being completed. In accordance with the technological sequence, an asphalt concrete pavement will be laid on the section of the highway in the near future.

A section of the new highway will be connected on the border with Iran with a road bridge, the construction of which rapidly continues.

The three-span bridge will be 97.5 meters long and 30.5 meters wide.

The construction of the road and bridge is planned to be completed in 2023.

The road and the bridge will ensure the safe movement of vehicles along the North-South transport corridor to Iran and in the opposite direction. Moreover, the movement of vehicles without entering the center of Astara city will be ensured, added the agency.