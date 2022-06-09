Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Some 1,909 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 326 citizens, the second dose to 182, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,243 citizens. Some 158 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,739,858 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,230 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,522 people - the second dose, 3,291,960 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 247,146 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.