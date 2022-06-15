Azerbaijani defense minister attends graduation ceremony of Marines Commando Basic Courses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Work aimed at further increasing the level of military personnel training and combat capability of units of the Azerbaijan Army under the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the new graduation ceremony of the Marines Commando Basic Courses held on 15 June - National Salvation Day in the military unit of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

First, the minister and military personnel laid flowers at the monument to the martyrs in the territory of a military unit and paid tribute to their bright memory.

The memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs was honored by observing a minute of silence. The national anthem of the country was performed.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Hasanov stressed the importance of such courses in raising the professional level of military personnel, congratulated the graduates and all personnel on the occasion of National Salvation Day and wished them success in their services.

The minister also spoke about the positive changes as a result of reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army, taking into account the model of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Emphasizing the bravery of all Azerbaijani servicemen and Marines during the war, he noted that the heroism of servicemen was highly appreciated by the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Hasanov also thanked the Turkish officers and the entire staff for organizing and conducting the high-level courses, which also involved Turkish professional instructors.

Then, a leader of the courses attached an emblem to the symbolic stump and the graduates were presented certificates. Distinguished servicemen and instructors of the courses were awarded honorary diplomas and valuable gifts.

Besides, the minister viewed an exhibition of weapons and equipment used by marines.

At the end, demonstrative performances of divers of underwater offense and underwater defense units were demonstrated at the training ground on the territory of the military unit.