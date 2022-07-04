Azerbaijani wrestler becomes winner of European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The European Under-20 Wrestling Championship ended in the capital of Italy, Rome, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

On the 6th day of the competition, freestyle wrestlers in the weight categories 61, 74, 86, 92 and 125 kg joined the fight.

Azerbaijani wrestler Jabrail Gadzhiyev (74 kg) defeated Greek Georgios Terzidis (10:0) and Luka Finisio (11:0). In the 1/4 finals Gadzhiyev was stronger than the Romanian Cristian Biro - 6:2. In the semi-finals, the representative of the Azerbaijani team defeated the Turk Mohammed Ozmush with a score of 7:0 and reached the final. In the final, Gadzhiyev met with Moldavian Giorgi Karail. Gadzhiyev, who defeated his opponent with a complete advantage (11:0), became the European champion for the second time.

Jabrail Gadzhiyev won the gold medal of the European Championship at similar competitions held in Dortmund last year.

Another Azerbaijani athlete Ramik Heybatov (61 kg) did not leave any chances for Fatlum Brake from Kosovo in the first match - 13:0. In the 1/4 finals, Kheibatov beat the German Marcel Vagi - 4:2. However, in the semifinals, he lost to the Frenchman Khamzat Arsamerzoev on the principle of the last point - 3:3. Heybatov won the bronze medal of the European Championship, beating with a minimum difference (1:0) Abdullah Toprak from Türkiye.

Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) defeated the German Daniel Fischer with a minimum margin (2:1) in the 1/8 finals, but lost to the Georgian David Koguashvili - 3:5. However, due to the fact that the opponent reached the final, Jabbarov entered the repechage fight. Jabbarov, who easily knocked out the Hungarian Nandor Hajduk (10:0), lost to the Ukrainian Nazar Dod in the bronze medal match - 3:5.

In the first fight, Abdujalil Shabanov (92 kg) lost to the Ukrainian Denis Sakhalyuk (0:4), and Aslan Abakarov (125 kg) lost to the Bulgarian Georgy Ivanov (4:7).

Thus, the youth freestyle wrestling team of Azerbaijan won 1 gold and 1 bronze medal on the last day of the continental championship.