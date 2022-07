BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan Azer Aliyev was awarded, Trend reports citing NOC's press service.

The Secretary General has received a special award from the European Olympic Committee for his contribution to the organization of the 16th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in the Slovak city of Banska Bystrica.

Azer Aliyev is a member of the EYOF Coordinating Commission.