Classes within new training period held in Azerbaijani Rocket and Artillery Troops (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. In accordance with the combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense, classes of the new training period are being held with units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, the units were put on alert and withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas and took firing positions.

The main objectives of the classes are improving the command staff's prompt decision-making abilities, working out fire control in cooperation with other types of troops, and developing servicemen’s practical skills.