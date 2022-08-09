Citizens of Azerbaijan's Aghali village in Zangilan now able to use ASAN Service mobile (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. ASAN Service started providing services to citizens of Aghali village in Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Among available services are options for issuing and replacing identity cards, general civil passports, replacing driver's licenses, issuing various certificates.

The Asan Service unit is functioning as part of the local Center for Public Services, which started working on August 4.

With the help of the ASAN Services available in the center, the residents of Aghali have convenient access to public services. Also, the ASAN Service employees provide certain online services on the spot, and for other types of services, requests are accepted using the ASAN Service mobile.