Azerbaijani wrestler grabs bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

...
Azerbaijani wrestler grabs bronze medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games

Society Materials 12 August 2022 19:35 (UTC +04:00)


KONYA, Türkiye, August 12. Azerbaijani wrestler Elnura Mammadova has won a bronze medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Mammadova defeated the Tunisian athlete Faten Hammami with a score of 11:0.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

