Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office investigating photos, videos which include Emergency Situations Ministry employees (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office is conducting investigation due to posting of private photos and videos regarding several employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in a number of social media and networks, Trend reports referring to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, necessary procedural actions are underway in compliance with the legislative requirements to start investigation and send requests to a number of state bodies.

The public will be provided with additional information on the results of the investigation.

The Prosecutor General's Office once again called on users of social networks and media representatives to comply with the norms of ethics and legislation and to not allow statements which humiliate the honor and dignity of people.