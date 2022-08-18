Serviceman of Azerbaijani army dead from gunshot wound - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. A serviceman of the long-term active military service of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Mirzoev Elmar has died from a gunshot wound, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

"Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense confirms the fact of the death of a serviceman of the long-term active military service of the Azerbaijani army Mirzoev Elmar from a gunshot wound," the ministry states.

An investigation in connection with this case is being conducted.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the serviceman.