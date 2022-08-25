Wildfire in Azerbaijan's Oghuz put out (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Wildfire in Oghuz has been put out, Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

The wildfire that occurred in forest area on the territory of the Oguz district on August 24 was put out last night.

According to the ministry, mainly bushed and dried trees burned down on the territory of about 0,3 hectares as a result of fire. Despite the the difficult terrain and high temperatures, the woodland was protected from fire thanks to the operational measures carried out.

The State Fire Service of Ministry of Emergency Situations and employees of the Forestry Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources were involved in fire extinguishing operations.