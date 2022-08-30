Six of Azerbaijan's soldiers from second Karabakh war registered as missing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Six servicemen who participated in second Karabakh war were registered by the state commission as missing, Secretary, Head of the working group of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ismail Akhundov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the conference on "Identification of Missing Persons - Humanitarian Approach", dedicated to the International Day of Missing Persons and organized by the Commission.

Will be updated