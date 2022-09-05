Azerbaijan releases update on 'Tartar case' (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The General Prosecutors Office of Azerbaijan distributed information on the 'Tartar case', Trend reports.

Within the framework of investigation of criminal case Bakir Orujov and Ramil Akhmedov were charged under the article 126.3 (intentional infliction of serious harm to health, resulting in the death of the victim), 145.3 (unlawful imprisonment), 293.3 (torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment), 341.2.2 (abuse of official authority) and 341.2.3. In relations to these persons, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen by a court decision.

The court also charged Rahib Mammadov with the involvement as an accused under the articles 145.3, 293.2, 341.2.2 и 341.2.3 of the Criminal Сode

At the same time, Gurban Jumshudov and Javid Agadadashev, who are serving their sentences, were also charged under articles 145.3, 293.2, 341.2.2, 341.2.3 and 128 (intentional infliction of minor harm to health) of the Criminal Code.

Thus, during the period that has passed since the resumption of proceedings in these criminal cases, a total of 17 people have been brought to criminal responsibility under various articles of the Criminal Code, of which a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against 12 people by a court decision, one person was declared wanted, a preventive measure was not applied to four people since taking into account the serving of their sentences in places of imprisonment for other crimes.