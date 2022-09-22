Provocation of Armenian side in Kalbajar direction prevented - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Units of the Armenian armed forces made another attempt at a provocation in the Kalbajar direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border at nearly 02:00 (GMT +4) on the night of September 22, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the units using large-caliber weapons, grenade launchers and mortars shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar direction.

The sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces tried to attack our units by mining the gorges in the mentioned areas.

As a result of retaliatory measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the Armenian sabotage group was forced to retreat.

The Armenian side, by spreading disinformation about the alleged shelling of the Azerbaijani army units on September 21, tried to create the basis for the provocation they committed at night.

All responsibility for the next tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border lies precisely with the military-political leadership of Armenia, added the ministry.