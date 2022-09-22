...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 September 2022 13:44 (UTC +04:00)
COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its end, Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

"The WHO leadership has already expressed hope for the soonest end of the pandemic. The mortality rate from COVID-19 is at a minimum level in Azerbaijan. However, there are still cases of coronavirus infection," he said.

The minister also outlined the sufficient supply of vaccines in Azerbaijan.

"I urge those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated," Musayev added.

COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more