Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. A total of 788 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 295 citizens, the second dose – 159 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 271 citizens. As many as 63 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,902,183 vaccine doses were administered, 5,387,008 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,869,683 people – the second dose, 3,383,045 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,447 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.