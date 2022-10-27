Charity art exhibition at Q-Gallery in support of Azerbaijani servicemen

Azerbaijani retail group, Veyseloglu Group of Companies, has partnered with the prestigious Baku-based art-centre Q-Gallery to organise a charity auction of artwork entitled 'The Return". This initiative has been supported by the Artists' Union of Azerbaijan and the YAŞAT Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting the families of military personnel fallen or injured during recent conflicts aimed at restoring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The exhibition that opened last night at Q-Gallery will be running until the end of October. It features over forty pieces of artwork by both renowned Azerbaijani masters, as well as young local artists.

The YAŞAT Foundation that supports the families of Azerbaijani servicemen and servicewomen will receive 70% of the takings from the sale of the artwork. Remaining part will be paid to the artists.

This is the second such exhibition initiated by Veyseloglu Group of Companies, but first such partnership between Veyseloglu and Q-Gallery. It aims to raise funds in support of the family members of Azerbaijani servicemen and servicewomen who fought and lost their lives for the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.