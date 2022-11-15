Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's Shusha signs protocol on co-op with three cities (PHOTO)

Society Materials 15 November 2022 15:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Andong (Republic of Korea), Shusha (Azerbaijan), Cusco (Peru) and Corinth (Greece) cities signed a four-way protocol on cooperation within the framework of the 18th World Conference of Historical Cities in Andong, Special Representative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov tweeted, Trend reports.

"The bilateral meetings with Head of Osmangazi municipality of Turkish Bursa city Mustafa Dundar and Secretary-General of the League of Historical Cities (LHC), Mayor of Japanese Kyoto Daisaku Kadokawa were held on the sidelines of the conference," the official wrote.

