Society Materials 16 November 2022 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Number of Azerbaijani students studying in Turkey revealed

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. A total of more than 28,500 Azerbaijani students went to Turkey for education purposes this year, Trend reports referring to the Educational Council of the Turkish Embassy.

Students from Azerbaijan receive education at universities in 50 cities and regions of Turkey, including Istanbul, Ankara, Bursa, and Eskişehir.

"They are majoring in various fields like medicine, engineering, economy and business, English, and Turkish literature; some of them are continuing their education in master's and Ph.D. studies," Council noted.

