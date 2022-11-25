Azerbaijan confirms 41 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has detected 41 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,168 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,909 of them have recovered, and 9,975 people have died. Currently, 284 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,082 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,367,419 tests have been conducted so far.