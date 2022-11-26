Director of International "Ojaq Cup" in Baku talks gladness to host foreign gymnasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Holding the International “Ojaq Cup” for the first time, we are glad to host representatives of rhythmic gymnastics from various countries of the world in Azerbaijan, Director of the Competitions of the 1st International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics Lala Maharramova told Trend.

"The Organizing Committee of the International “Ojaq Cup” strives for the competition to be held at a high level, so that all guests and participants are satisfied. We want to make the International "Ojaq Cup" an annual event, and I think we will succeed. After all, the interest in the competition among young gymnasts is great, and this, of course, makes us happy," she noted.

The director stressed that every year the capital of Azerbaijan hosts large-scale rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

"Every year Baku hosts the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup. Thus, the next Cup will be held next year on April 21-23, and the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship - on May 17-21. We invite all fans to visit the National Gymnastics Arena and witness the exciting for the beauty of the performances of athletes,” Maharramova said, adding that "the gymnasts of a high level, the stars of rhythmic gymnastics participate in these competitions, and we organized the International "Ojaq Cup" for very young gymnasts who train in clubs. We believe that participation in it will be an impetus for their future achievements in gymnastics".

As she noted, holding such international tournaments is important, especially given the significant break, which was due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"During that complicated period, it wasn’t easy to keep the interest of children, everyone had been training at home. The International "Ojaq Cup", held among young athletes, is important for the development and popularization of gymnastics. I express my gratitude to the parents of children for their trust, for bringing children to sports" she added.

Maharramova stressed that Azerbaijan is represented at the “Ojaq Cup” by the pupils of not only capital but also regional clubs, which indicates the development of rhythmic gymnastics and the great interest in it in the regions.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the 1st International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries take part in the competitions. Among participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.