Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture comments on 'Sisters Apart' film screening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan has shared information on the "Sisters Apart" anti-Turkish film in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry.

According to the current legislation, local and foreign films intended for rental in the country, are presented to the audience in the cinemas only after registration, which is done by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan in the State Register and obtaining the screening license.

"Regarding the "Sisters Apart" film, we announce that this film has not obtained a screening license from the Ministry and is not intended to be shown either in the Nizami Cinema Center, operating under the Ministry of Culture, or in private cinemas in the country. In terms of the film screening at other non-cinematic sites, the decisions on this matter are not within the competence of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture," said in the statement.

Furthermore, the Ministry stated that screenings of this film in non-cinematic sites are unacceptable.