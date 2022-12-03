Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture subjected to structural changes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The new structural changes have been made in the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

By order of Minister Anar Karimov, the duties of the head of the ministry's Supply and Property Department are temporarily assigned to Deputy Head Elmir Aghayev.

Earlier, under Article 179.4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (appropriating or embezzlement), Ilkin Nasibov, who served as head of the Supply and Property Department of the Ministry of Culture, was arrested, and Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev was relieved of his post.