Azerbaijan reveals main countries of origin for tourists arriving in winter

QUSAR, Azerbaijan, December 18. During the winter season, the majority of tourists coming to Azerbaijan are from Russia, Türkiye, Iran, and Arab countries, employee of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Gunel Badalova told reporters, Trend reports.

According to her, a total of 40 percent of people staying in hotels during the winter season are foreign tourists.

"Most foreign visitors have winter vacations in the northern and western regions. In addition, therapeutic baths in Naftalan, ancient baths in Baku, and winter fairs also attract foreign tourists," she said.