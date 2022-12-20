Azerbaijan establishing new medal (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan establishes the new medal, Trend reports.

This issue was envisaged by the amendment to the bill "On the establishment of orders and medals of Azerbaijan", which was discussed at the Parliament's plenary session on December 20. The changes provide for the establishment of the jubilee medal to mark the Azerbaijani Supreme Court's 100th anniversary (1923-2023).

Following parliamentary discussions, the bill was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.