BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the amendment to the Law "On increasing social allowances", Trend reports.

According to the change, experts working in the Azerbaijani liberated territories will receive an allowance of 600 manat ($352.95) to maintain the initial living conditions.

The benefit will be in place starting from January 1, 2023 to January 1, 2028.