Azerbaijan continues tree-planting events in Jabrayil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. More than 63,000 trees have been planted in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil up to date, Trend reports.

More than 63,000 seedlings of various types of trees have been planted by the staff of the regional forestry center on 73 hectares of the "Forest of Friendship", located in the "Azerbaijan-Türkiye International Forestry Training Center" Complex.

According to Jabbar Garibov, a representative of the Azerbaijan Forestry Development Service, 13,530 tree seedlings have been planted in the "Forest of Friendship" area and surrounding terraces over the last week.

A groundbreaking ceremony of "Azerbaijan-Türkiye International Forestry Training Center", "Smart Seedlings" and "Forest of Friendship" Complex was held with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 20 last year.