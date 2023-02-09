Azerbaijan's Parliament launches charity campaign for victims of earthquake in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has launched a charity campaign for victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, said Tahir Mirkishili Chairman of the parliamentary Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising at today's meeting of the committee, Trend reports.

"MPs and employees of the Milli Majlis decided to support the initiative of Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova on assisting victims of the earthquake in Türkiye," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, 12,873 people have been killed, and 62,937 have got injured in the quake.