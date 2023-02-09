Azerbaijani army providing assistance to victims of earthquake in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. In accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, measures to provide assistance to victims of the earthquake in Türkiye continue, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, collection points have been set in the relevant military units for the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and their family members to help the victims in the fraternal country.

Will be updated