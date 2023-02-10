Wonderful to see support Azerbaijan gives to help Türkiye - UK ex-ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. James Sharp, former Ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan, has expressed his admiration for Azerbaijan in supporting Türkiye in the post-earthquake recovery, Trend reports, citing his publication on Twitter.

"It’s wonderful to see all the support Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis are giving to help the Turkish people at this terrible time," he said.

Meanwhile, throughout Feb. 6-9, Azerbaijan has delivered humanitarian aid to Türkiye by 8 planes and 24 trucks in the amount of 855,000 manats ($502,941).

Also, on Feb.8, the "Regional Development" Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched a humanitarian aid campaign in support of fraternal Türkiye. The campaign in support of the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance in the earthquake zone will last until February 14. The aid being collected from Azerbaijani citizens within this campaign is delivered to the earthquake zone with the foundation’s support.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As many as 18,342 people died, and 74,242 people got injured following the earthquake.