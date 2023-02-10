Another batch of humanitarian aid of Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sent to Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. In accordance with the order of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another batch of humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been sent to Türkiye to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake in the fraternal country, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

Thus, the humanitarian aid sent by plane included 240 tents to accommodate the victims of the earthquake.

The plane took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the city of Adana.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.