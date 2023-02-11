Azerbaijan's Goygol district sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkish citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Humanitarian aid has been sent from Azerbaijan’s Goygol district to the people affected by the earthquake in fraternal Türkiye, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid includes generators, beds, electric heaters, lanterns, blankets, carpets, warm clothes, canned food, medicines and medical supplies.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 21,043 people have been killed, and 80,097 have got injured in the quake.