Humanitarian aid collected with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent to quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The aid collected as part of the humanitarian campaign in connection with the earthquake in Türkiye launched on February 8 by Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "Regional Development" Public Union was sent to the fraternal country this morning, Trend reports.

The representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Jamil Aliyev, said that another convoy with humanitarian aid departing from Baku today carries various warm clothes, hygiene products, heating equipment, blankets and mattresses, etc., and this aid will be delivered directly to the earthquake area.

The "Regional Development" Public Union has been collecting the most necessary supplies in the Baku Sports Palace (Neftchilar Avenue) for the provinces affected by the natural disaster since February 8, in response to the appeal of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan to Azerbaijani citizens to provide humanitarian assistance to earthquake-affected regions of Türkiye. The necessary supplies provided by citizens are accepted, sorted, and packed at the Baku Sports Palace and sent to Türkiye.

Over the past day, those wishing to provide humanitarian assistance have handed over the essentials to the collecting point. The aid collected during the campaign by a large crowd of people is sorted, packed, and loaded into trucks at the Baku Sports Palace with the participation of volunteers.

Thus, all supplies and equipment donated by citizens before February 14 will be sent to the disaster area.

In addition, upon the instructions of First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, on February 9 and 11, employees of the Foundation sent various medicines and medical equipment, warm clothes, tents with heaters, generators, radiators, outdoor heaters, diesel heaters, as well as supplies and equipment for search and rescue operations via a humanitarian aid plane.