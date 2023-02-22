Azerbaijan's Clean City OJSC to buy containers for solid waste management in Shusha (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:13

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, February 22. A contract was signed for the purchase of special equipment and underground containers necessary for the management of solid waste in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, head of the department at Clean City OJSC Sabuhi Babayev said, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark at a meeting of the working group on environmental issues at the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, established for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in Lachin.

He noted that the execution of the contract has already begun and samples of underground containers have been presented.

"Currently, 14 people are employed at the Shusha operational site. During 2022, 5,475 cubic meters of waste were removed to the territory of the temporary landfill,” the company’s representative explained.

According to Babayev, the final report prepared in connection with the development of a feasibility study on the creation and management of a collection, transportation, disposal, and neutralization of waste in the liberated territories in accordance with modern standards and integration in the "National Strategy for Improving Solid Waste Management in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018-2022" was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Moreover, the territories of the landfills have been determined in Zangilan, Khojaly (for Shusha city), Fuzuli (for the Fuzuli district and Hadrut settlement), Aghdam, Tartar, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Lachin and Kalbajar districts," he added.

The Clean City OJSC was established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated August 6, 2008 "On improving the management of household waste in the city of Baku". On March 12, 2009, the company started working in the direction of improving the environmental situation by establishing the waste disposal and disposal system in Baku in accordance with modern standards.

By the order signed by the president on September 22, 2021, the Clean City OJSC was placed under the management of Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the new composition of the supervisory board was approved.

In accordance with the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on June 22, 2021 and the decree dated July 2, 2022 on amending the decree "On improving the management of household waste" dated August 6, 2008, the scope of activities of Clean City OJSC has been expanded, and the collection, transportation, and disposal of solid household waste in the liberated territories has been entrusted to the Clean City OJSC.