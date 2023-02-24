Azerbaijani athlete shares joy from winning bronze medal at his first tumbling competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Young Azerbaijani athlete Hasan Ibrahimli expressed his joy from winning the third place at the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in the "kids" age category, Trend reports.

The pupil of the Ojaq Sports Club noted that his father instilled in him the love for gymnastics.

"I like trampoline gymnastics very much, and train with great enthusiasm. Despite that this is my first major competition, I was able to demonstrate a good result and take third place. I will continue to train so that I can perform even better in the future," the 7-year-old gymnast said.

According to him, after the competition, they discussed the performance with the coach.

"The coach praised me, and gave me instructions for the future. I will listen to all his advice in order to achieve success in sports," the athlete added.

The Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

A total of 62 gymnasts compete in trampoline jumping, and 32 in tumbling.

The gymnasts, representing the Ojaq Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club Public Association, and specialized children's and youth sports school of Olympic Reserves No 13, will perform the individual programs in the age categories of children (2016-2017), youngsters (2013-2015), pre-juniors (2011-2012), juniors (2007-2010) and seniors (born in 2006 and older).