Azerbaijani minister expects increase in salaries of teachers until 2027 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Salary of teachers is expected to increase by another 15 percent over the next four years in Azerbaijan, the Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, in two-three years the salary should reach 1,000 manat ($588.2).

"Teachers who showed high results in the certification exam last year receive a salary of 1,195 manat ($702.9)," the minister added.

Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to increase the salaries of teachers who are working in state general educational institutions and who have passed a diagnostic assessment of the knowledge and skills of teachers, as well as directors and deputy directors of these institutions, and heads of pre-conscription training of young people from February 1, 2023 by an average of 10 percent.