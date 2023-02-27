Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani minister expects increase in salaries of teachers until 2027 (UPDATE)

Society Materials 27 February 2023 17:05 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Salary of teachers is expected to increase by another 15 percent over the next four years in Azerbaijan, the Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said during a briefing, Trend reports.

According to Amrullayev, in two-three years the salary should reach 1,000 manat ($588.2).

"Teachers who showed high results in the certification exam last year receive a salary of 1,195 manat ($702.9)," the minister added.

Previously, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to increase the salaries of teachers who are working in state general educational institutions and who have passed a diagnostic assessment of the knowledge and skills of teachers, as well as directors and deputy directors of these institutions, and heads of pre-conscription training of young people from February 1, 2023 by an average of 10 percent.

