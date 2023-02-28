Turkish students affected by deadly earthquake continue their education in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Some 20 schoolchildren, citizens of Türkiye, affected by the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6, arrived in Azerbaijan, to live with their closest relatives, the educational advisory center of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

It was noted that, currently, 20 students continue their studies at the Baku Turkish Anatolian Lyceum.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.