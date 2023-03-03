Azerbaijan's Buta Airways launches new promotion to popular Turkish cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Low-cost airline Buta Airways has launched a new promotion for its passengers on flights to popular cities in Türkiye - Istanbul, Izmir and Ankara.

From March 27 to April 18, when purchasing round-trip tickets to these cities, each passenger is provided with one additional piece of free baggage weighing up to 23 kg. In addition, participants of the AZAL Miles loyalty program will be awarded double the number of miles for each flight to these destinations.

Tickets for the promotion can be issued until April 18 inclusive at all accredited agencies of AZAL or by sending a request to the airline's call center via e-mail [email protected] .

More detailed information about AZAL Miles loyalty programme for frequent flyers can be found at https://www.azal.az/en/azal-miles/terms-and-conditions.