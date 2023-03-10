Azerbaijani law enforcement bodies identify victims of shooting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The victims of the recent armed incident in Samad Vurghun Street in Baku have been identified, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

According to law enforcement bodies, two people - Fagan Rahimli, born in 2002, and Tamerlan Huseynov, born in 1983, were injured following the incident.

The injured people have been hospitalized.

The shooting has taken place in the Nasimi district of Baku.

The operative group was immediately sent to the scene, and the fact is being investigated.