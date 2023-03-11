Third day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The third day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup competitions has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

On the third day, the final competition will be held: for men – in floor exercises, exercises on parallel bars and rings, while for women – in the vault and exercises on uneven bars. Winners and prize-winners will be determined following the results of the competition.

Azerbaijani athlete Nikita Simonov will perform in the final exercise on rings.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are expected to participate in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku will feature qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's gymnastics) at the competitions.