Chinese athlete ranks first at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Chinese gymnast Qiyuan Qiu won the gold medal in the uneven bars exercise at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku with a score of 14.700 points, Trend reports.

Giorgia Villa from Italy (14.000 points) took silver, while the bronze medal went to Sanna Veerman from the Netherlands (13.766 points).

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are expected to participate in the competition.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has won gold in today's final rings exercise, and on March 12, Ivan Tikhonov (crossbar exercise) and Nazanin Teymurova (floor exercise) will represent Azerbaijan in the finals.