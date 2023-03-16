Azerbaijan has efficient anti-corruption system that meets international requirements - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan has created an effective anti-corruption system that meets both international requirements and national goals, Director of the Antı-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General's Office Nazim Rajabov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event themed "ISO 37001:2016 – Anti-Bribery Management System".

"Currently, we observe an improvement in the provision of public services to the population from year to year. Since 2004, a relevant program has been adopted in Azerbaijan in this direction. We will continue the implementation of the national strategy in this area, that is, measures to counteract negative phenomena and the fight against corruption," he said.

Rajabov said that the role of law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption is very high.

"The country is actively fighting corruption, and we keep up with the necessary anti-corruption measures and standards. Currently, we observe a marked decline in corruption-related offenses in both the public and private sectors," he added.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies.