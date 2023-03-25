Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship: juniors awarded (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. An award ceremony was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku for the winners and prize-winners of the 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among athletes competing in the individual program among juniors (born in 2008-2010), Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners are determined in exercises for individual shells (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon).

Nuray Ahmadzade (Baku Gymnast School) won the gold medal in the hoop exercise, Shams Agaguseynova (Ojaq Sports Club) won the silver medal, Nazrin Abdullayeva (Grasiya Sports Club) was awarded the bronze medal.

In the ball program, Shams Agaguseynova (Ojaq Sport Club) rose to the highest step of the podium, Fidan Aladinova (Ojaq Sport Club) took the second place, Nuray Ahmadzade (Baku Gymnast School) took the third position.​

Nazrin Abdullayeva (Grasiya Sports Club) showed the best result in the composition with clubs, Shams Agaguseynova (Ojaq Sports Club) took the second place, Fidan Gurbanli (Zira Cultural Center) took the third place.

In the ribbon exercise, Shams Agaguseynova (Ojaq Sports Club) won gold, Nuray Ahmadzade (Baku Gymnastics School) won a silver medal, and Shams Muvaffagi (Republican Integrated Sports School) won a bronze medal.

The 28th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held on March 24-25 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Gymnasts representing the Ojaq Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the Ganja-Naftalan Wellness Center, the Grasiya Sports Club, the Zira Cultural Center and the city of Sumgayit participated in the competitions. They performed in two age categories - juniors (born in 2008-2010) and adults (born in 2007 and older).