Five teams of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR reach finals of Teknofest

Five teams represented by students of SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have reached the finals of Teknofest, Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival.

Thus, BHOS has become the university that represents Azerbaijan with the largest number of teams at the festival.

The ForestBerg, Yıl 2020 and GreenPack teams will compete in the “Environment and Energy Technologies” category, the Əkinçi team — in the “Agrotechnologies” category, and the Zəngəzur team — in the “Barrier-Free Living Technologies” category.

The scientific supervisor of the ForestBerg team is Amir Reza Vakhshouri, head of BHOS Chemical Engineering Department. The scientific supervisor of the Yıl 2020 team is Ilkin Balazade, a lecturer at the BHOS Process Automation Engineering Department. The scientific supervisor of the GreenPack team is Inji Mirzazade, a senior laboratory assistant at the BHOS Chemical Engineering Department. The scientific supervisor of the Əkinçi team is Farad Kamyabi, director of BHOS Center for Innovation and Research. The scientific supervisor of the Zəngəzur team is Aygul Musayeva, a senior lecturer at the BHOS Process Automation Engineering Department.

Students of Baku Higher Oil School are also represented in the “Union of Engineers of Azerbaijan” team, which has reached the final of Teknofest.

The Teknofest Festival will be held in April-May in Türkiye.