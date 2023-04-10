Date of next session of Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The next session of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of Azerbaijan will be held on April 12, Trend reports.

As of today, more than 1,400 appeals for pardon have been reviewed.

Following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted clemency based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, and members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations, addressed to the head of state.

As many as 168 people punished by deprivation of liberty were released after serving a specified period of time, while the remaining part of the punishment for 36 people was reduced by half. Three people sentenced to conditional imprisonment were released, whereas six people were sentenced to restriction of freedom – from the remaining part of the sentence.