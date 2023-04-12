Azerbaijan plans to relocate about 22,000 former IDPs to Fuzuli - official (exclusive)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 12. It is planned to resettle about 8,000 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Azerbaijan's city of Fuzuli, and about 22,000 in total to the Fuzuli district, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, head of the working group on urban planning, Namig Hummatov said, Trend reports.

He noted that the construction of the first residential quarter carried out by MIDA in Fuzuli is proceeding rapidly.

"The construction of a 960-seat school is also proceeding at an accelerated pace with the support of Uzbekistan, as is the Kurmangazy Center for Creative Development of Children with the support of Kazakhstan. In the near future, it is planned to begin construction of a city hospital, a central park, and a kindergarten in Fuzuli. At the same moment, the construction of 3 villages - Pirahmadli, Dedeli, and Devletyarli, will begin in the Fuzuli district in a short time. In total, 10 villages are planned to be restored by 2026," Gummetov said.

According to him, the first residential block under construction by MIDA consists of 846 apartments:

"We hope that in 2024, former internally displaced persons will return to Fuzuli. It is planned to resettle about 3,000 former IDPs in 846 apartments. Furthermore, until 2026, it is planned to relocate about 8,000 former internally displaced persons to the city of Fuzuli, and about 22,000 in total to the Fuzuli district," the representative of the committee added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.