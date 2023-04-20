Mikhail Pletnev's concert at Heydar Aliyev Center postponed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The concert of famous Grammy Award winner, pianist Mikhail Pletnev, which was to be held at Heydar Aliyev Center on May 26, has been postponed, Trend reports via the center.

The concert has been postponed due to the pianist's personal reasons. In connection with the current situation, apologies are conveyed to all those who purchased tickets to the event. Additional information will be provided on the new date of the concert.

The purchased tickets can be returned at iTicket.az outlets.