Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)

Society Materials 21 April 2023 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. On the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, a festive prayer on April 21 was performed at the Taza Pir Mosque in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

The prayer was held with the participation of Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims' Board (CMB), Chairman of the Qazi Council (Fetwa institution) of the CMB, Sheikh ul-Islam of Caucasus.

Festive prayer was also held in Azerbaijan in 2022, while prior to last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the festive prayers weren't performed in the mosques for two years.

The first and last dates of Ramadan are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar.

Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Prayer on occasion of Ramadan Holiday performed in Taza Pir Mosque in Baku (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more